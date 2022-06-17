 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Ukrainian ag officials indicate that roughly 6 million acres of their winter wheat acres will not be harvested because of the war. The tough reality of the scope of Ukraine’s problems is not calculated in at current prices for corn and wheat, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

There is talk Indonesia may be looking to the United States for July U.S. soft red winter wheat.

Argentina’s Buenos Aires Exchange warns of lower wheat acres for 2022-23 as drought conditions persist for the major growing regions with no relief seen in the forecasts, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.

