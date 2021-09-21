Wheat harvests in Ukraine are reported to be complete, while rain in Russia will improve conditions for their planting season, Total Farm Marketing said. “Here in the U.S., warm and dry weather in the southern plains should help winter wheat plantings,” they said.
Selling pressure from outside markets hit wheat yesterday and there are continued fears of that today, The Hightower Report said. “A further advance in the U.S. dollar, a collapse in the stock market and weakness in energy markets helped to carry a bearish tilt for most agricultural markets yesterday.”
