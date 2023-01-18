 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

“Wheat started the day strong, but had steady selling pressure after 9:30, with KC March settling down 14 ¼ cents,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “KC March is still up 19 ¼ from a week ago, while Chicago March is only up 2 ½ cents. Some forecasts are showing 6-7 inches of snow for southwest Kansas this weekend.”

“2022 imports totaled nearly 10.0 mt, up 2% from 2021,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Algeria likely bought between 510 – 600k tons of milling wheat in their recent tender closing today. Likely all was sourced from Black Sea origin, price near $335/ mt cf. EU wheat exports since July-22 have reached 17.7 mt, vs. 16.6 mt YA.”

