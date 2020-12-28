Russia wheat exports lowered to 36.3 MMT for 40.8 MMT bullish for the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.
March wheat finished down 12 ¾ at 614 ¼, 17 ¼ off the high and 7 ¼ up from the low. May wheat closed down 10 ¾ at 615. This was 7 up from the low and 14 ¾ off the high. Wheat export inspections for the week ending Dec. 24 came in at 303,809 metric tonnes, according to The Hightower Report.
