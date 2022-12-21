People are also reading…
“Futures were higher led by the winter wheat classes as the market prices in some premium as brutally cold weather is expected across much of the Midwest and Southern Plains over the next few days,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Minneapolis tagged along and finished higher as well. The Argentina wheat crop is expected to see further cuts in production.”
“Sub-zero temperatures and high winds with limited snow cover in winter wheat areas provide support,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The need for addition war premium has stimulated a short covering rally, at least for Chicago futures.”