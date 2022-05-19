The crop tour is showing “below average winter wheat yields,” according to Reuters. Crop scouts are in the middle of their three-day tour in Kansas, projecting an average of 37 bushels per acre. That would be down 19.7 bushels per acre from 2021. A final yield forecast for Kansas will come later on today.
“Wheat continues under pressure with weak macros and some rain chances for the Plains,” CHS Hedging said. With the wrapping up of the Kansas wheat tour, the market will move based on results from there.
