 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

Wheat markets are starting off the day “with a little weakness,” CHS Hedging said. The market is trying to sort out the current Ukraine export corridor situation, which has wheat markets up in the air.

“Russia export prices are still below U.S.,” ADM Investor Services said. Some traders feel Ukraine may be able to ship enough grain to reach the monthly USDA goals, they said.

People are also reading…

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Australia and Argentina are showing concerns about their wheat crop, giving strong prices support to the market overnight. “Prices drew additi…

Wheat

“The wheat market traded lower on another dismal week of export sales, ongoing shipments from Ukraine and forecasts for rain across the US Sou…

Wheat

The wheat market is trading lower on a stronger U.S. dollar and improved conditions for the U.S. and Argentina wheat areas, Ami Heesch of CHS …

Wheat

“After helping wheat futures yesterday, the dollar index was working against them today, with KC leading the way, down 8 ½ cents/bu and settli…

Wheat

Wheat prices are sharply higher overnight on the Russia news, but are pulling back after reports that a dozen vessels left Ukraine ports today…

Wheat

“Wheat futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly wheat exports were only 4 mln bu. vs 7 last year. Season t…

Wheat

“Wheat futures traded higher today, as the sharply lower dollar helps the competitiveness of U.S. wheat,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, sa…

Wheat

“Wheat futures gapped higher overnight with the headline from Russia saying they are suspending their participation in the grain export deal,”…

Wheat

Recent rain events across the Southern Plains have been beneficial to the newly planted winter wheat. There are ideas that we could see a 5-10…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News