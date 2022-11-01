Wheat markets are starting off the day “with a little weakness,” CHS Hedging said. The market is trying to sort out the current Ukraine export corridor situation, which has wheat markets up in the air.
“Russia export prices are still below U.S.,” ADM Investor Services said. Some traders feel Ukraine may be able to ship enough grain to reach the monthly USDA goals, they said.
