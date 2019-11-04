The Hightower Report said that parts of Australia received nearly 4 inches of rain yesterday, but many traders believe that the rains came too late to provide much help. World wheat ending stocks pushed to a record 287.8 million metric tons in the October USDA Supply/Demand update, but Chinese stocks 145.7 million tons, 50.5% of the world’s total.
Wheat futures are 4 to 5 cents lower in all three contract markets. Australia got some short term drought relief in New South Wales, with up to 4 inch totals, according to Brugler Marketing & Management.