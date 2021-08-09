Wheat markets were lower as Minneapolis was the “biggest loser” overall as harvest season gets moving. “Activity was light, as the market remains rangebound in familiar territory ahead of Thursday’s WASDE report.”
“Drop in US domestic corn prices and global corn prices versus Black Sea Feed Wheat may have also offered resistance to wheat futures,” ADM Investor Services said.
Winter wheat harvest is at 95% complete, right along average, while spring wheat harvest is at 38% complete, 5 points ahead of expectations. The condition rating is pegged at 11% good-to-excellent.
