Wheat prices are seeing continued support as lower supplies and dry conditions are helping the market move higher, CHS Hedging said. Winter wheat is at an estimated 34% planted with rain in the forecast for the HRW region.
“Talk of lower Canada export supplies, lower EU milling quality export supplies and talk that after Jan. 1, Russia may ration wheat exports is supportive,” Total Farm Marketing said. “There are rains forecasted for the southwest U.S. Plains this week which should help winter wheat conditions.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.