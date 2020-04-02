May wheat closed down 8 ½ cents at $5.41 ¾, while July wheat finished down 9 cents at $5.38 ¾. The market was pressured by sluggish export sales reports “which reflected the coronavirus impact on global wheat demand, which had been a source of strength,” says Hightower.
While the demand for wheat inventories is still high, Egypt canceled a tender yesterday which may signal that current inventories are satisfactory, says Stewart-Peterson. “Currency moves have worked against U.S. wheat futures in recent sessions,” they said.