Farm Futures wheat acreage estimate changed little for wheat at 45.744 million vs 45.738 million acres last year, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. For his outlook, Stockard says wheat is starting the week lower with no fresh news about Russian wheat exports. KC May is trying to draw support at its 50-day moving average, he said.
A combination of uncertainty from the Black Sea region plus a drier than normal outlook for the winter wheat areas of the U.S. are supportive factors, The Hightower Report said today.