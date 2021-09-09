 Skip to main content
Wheat

The wheat market is expected to trade lower on fund liquidation after the recent wheat rally, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The market is on the defensive as technical factors are weighing on the market.

Wheat is below the 100-day moving average for the first time since mid-July “as the bearish head and shoulder formation continues to play out,” Blue Line Futures said.

