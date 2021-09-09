The wheat market is expected to trade lower on fund liquidation after the recent wheat rally, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The market is on the defensive as technical factors are weighing on the market.
Wheat is below the 100-day moving average for the first time since mid-July “as the bearish head and shoulder formation continues to play out,” Blue Line Futures said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.