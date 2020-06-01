Harvest in the winter wheat areas is ramping up with Texas and Oklahoma leading the charge. Kansas City market is going to be focused on yield reports in the areas that experienced cold and dry weather of western Kansas and Colorado, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
“You’re going to see some progress in winter wheat harvest with these warmer and drier conditions, so I don’t see a rally,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
