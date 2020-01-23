With continued ideas of “tightening global supplies,” the wheat market marched higher today, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Australian struggles with crop losses from drought like conditions, France wrestles with ongoing strikes and Russia proposed capping their wheat exports,” are all factors.
Russian wheat prices are also on the rise as there has been slow farmer selling and export selling, ADM Investor Services said. However, the U.S. markets are still seeing profit-taking when it hits the 4-year highs, offering significant resistance.
