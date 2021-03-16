"KC wheat tends to lose against Corn at this time of the year,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “That appears to be likely again. Wheat will find demand on these breaks as it works into the feed market.”
“After what looked like a reversal higher yesterday in KC wheat, it fell to a new low for the move overnight in response to improving conditions,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.
