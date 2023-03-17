“The wheat market is pretty much oversold and I think undervalued, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
Chicago wheat futures fell sharply but pared back some of those losses in the first half of March as the complex has shed the entirety of its war-risk premium since late last summer. “Record production in Russia and the success of the Black Sea export corridor (set to soon expire if not renewed) have weighed on the complex,” CIH said.
As of this morning, gains for the week range from 20-33 cents across the three markets, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.