Wheat is trading 3 to 7 cents higher this morning, led again by Kansas City hard red wheat, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Wheat futures closed off their highs, but still maintained comfortable gains on Tuesday. Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures were the strongest, closing with double-digit gains through May 2021. Soft red winter wheat closed 6 3/4 to 8 1/2 cents higher in the front months.
CME Black Sea wheat futures traded at all-time highs since contract started in 2017. Australia was the highest since May, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.