With the invasion of Ukraine, there is some talk that as much as 15 million tons of wheat may not be available to world buyers and that China may be looking to switch some of those sales to other origins, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Ideas had been that the U.S. will have good demand for wheat as the rest of the northern hemisphere is short production this year, but so far demand has been average or less against previous years, according to Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.