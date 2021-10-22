 Skip to main content
Wheat

The wetter Midwest forecast overnight may potentially hinder late wheat seedings, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.

Russia raised its wheat export tax by $5.70 to $67 per metric ton for next week, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

