“The wheat market traded both sides with support stemming from global crop worries,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were capped from disappointing weekly export sales and a bout of pre-weekend profit taking. Chicago Dec is up 31 cents for the week, KC up 24 cents for the week and Mpls up 20 cents for the week.”
“Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Drier US south plains and Russia weather maps plus Rumors of China interest in US wheat helped rally prices. Paris wheat and CME Black Sea futures continue to make new highs. Concern about Russia weather and crop conditions has slowed Russia farmer selling and reduce flow to export ports.”