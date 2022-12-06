 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

Wheat markets are mixed this morning, with wheat futures now back down to levels they were trading at prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, CHS Hedging said. Expect more mixed trade “as the market continues to struggle to find support.”

Spot basis bids for hard red winter wheat were unchanged at rail and truck terminals on Monday, ADM Investor Services said. “Farmers were showing little interest in booking new deals for their grain.”

People are also reading…

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Futures rallied today across the three markets on little for fresh news,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weakness in the U.S. dollar a…

Wheat

Wheat is trading lower today on “lack of demand and fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Wheat

Yield reports are disappointing with production cuts possible from dryness., according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Wheat

“Futures closed the day out lower across the three markets with the gains from yesterday gone,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “U.S. whe…

Wheat

The wheat market is mixed with Chicago firmer on optimism of easing COVID restrictions in China and the possibility of renewed Chinese busines…

Wheat

“All three wheat markets were able to shake off early selling, with Mpls leading a recovery to higher values. The late rally was able to stop …

Wheat

Lower trade is expected today in the wheat market as global supplies are “ample,” CHS Hedging said. Black sea competition is ramping up, which…

Wheat

“Futures closed lower across the three markets with a lack of fresh news to trade,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago futures rema…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News