Wheat markets are mixed this morning, with wheat futures now back down to levels they were trading at prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, CHS Hedging said. Expect more mixed trade “as the market continues to struggle to find support.”
Spot basis bids for hard red winter wheat were unchanged at rail and truck terminals on Monday, ADM Investor Services said. “Farmers were showing little interest in booking new deals for their grain.”
