“December wheat remains in a choppy and volatile uptrend as traders see weather in the Black Sea region as a potential threat for new crop production, and the USDA news encouraged buyers to get more active,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Wheat markets are a little lower this morning across the board but have seen a 7-cent trading range in KC overnight, 10-cent range in Chicago and about a 4-cent range in Minneapolis. “Those overnight ranges pale in comparison to the move we saw yesterday after the shocking stocks report,” Heesch said.
In the USDA report this morning, wheat export sales for 20/21 were 506,300 MT, slightly above the top of the trade estimate of 200-500 MT, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.