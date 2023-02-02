People are also reading…
Wheat futures are trading with gains of as much as 3 cents so far for Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. After trading through midday with losses on Wednesday the market went home mostly in the black. The March soft red winter wheat contract was 1.5 cents lower at the bell, but the other nearby contracts were up by as much as 2 cents.
The trends for the March contracts of Kansas City and Chicago wheat remain down, but prices are approaching resistance, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging. For March Minneapolis wheat, the trend remains sideways with prices also showing signs of support.