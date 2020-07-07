“Wheat futures edged higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel US futures followed higher French prices. Russia estimated their 2020 all grain crop down 2 mmt to near 126 mmt. They estimated the wheat crop down 1.5 mmt to 78. Dry and warm weather could op their crop even further.”
The U.S. winter wheat harvest was progressing as expected, in the normal timeline. “USDA reported 56% of winter wheat was harvested as of July 6, even with pre-report estimates and 1% ahead of the 5-yr average,” Brugler Marketing said. “Spring wheat was 63% headed, compared to the 5-yr average of 68%.”