All three classes of wheat held their gains today, CHS Hedging said, as the December/March spreads “also show gains.” They noted that wheat export inspections were only 76,400 tonnes, the lowest of the marketing year so far.
Wheat futures are posting gains as indications are for “tight supply” and the “possibility of stress” of the U.S. winter wheat crop, Total Farm Marketing said.
