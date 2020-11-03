Wheat markets are all trading higher this morning with the KC market leading the way, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging. Her outlook for today is higher as “yesterday’s crop progress report didn’t show as much of an improvement for conditions as the trade had expected.”
Wheat rallied on talk of drier Russia and Argentina weather and increase global export demand, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
“The market acts like a short-term low is now in place,” the Hightower Report said this morning.