While, Brazil’s wheat crop is seen at record, it still won’t be enough to meet domestic demand, according to StoneX. Brazilian farmers will harvest a record wheat crop of 11.3 million tonnes in the 2023/2024 season, compared with 11 million tonnes in the previous one, but it will still have to import wheat to meet its needs, with Argentina remaining a large supplier, ADM Investor Services said this morning.
KC wheat turned lower yesterday with follow-through overnight, the other classes are weaker as well, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.