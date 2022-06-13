USDA’s increase in Russia wheat exports translate to ideas that U.S weekly exports should remain low. However, the war in Ukraine continues with heavy losses for both sides and Ukrainian ports remain mined, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
The wheat numbers in Friday’s report held no surprises although the U.S. total production was raised to account for recent southern Plains rains apparently, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Ukraine/Russian developments and deteriorating European wheat belt weather will return as market drivers.