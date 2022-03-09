Wheat is undergoing long liquidation, Total Farm Marketing said, but bullish news could be coming. Reports indicate Russia will be stopping exports of goods and raw materials, including fertilizer, which would be tough for yields, but supportive to prices.
“The dryness in U.S. Plains and Black Sea conflict are important bullish factors for world grain markets,” Jerry Gidel of Midland Research said. “But May Chicago wheat’s 30 cent gap from 11.34 to 11.64 is the important nearby technical level that needs to hold or more CBOT liquidation is likely across the U.S. markets.”
In today’s WASDE, U.S. corn ending stocks were pegged at 653 mln bushels, up from 648 mln last month. World ending stocks were marked at 281.51 mln tonnes, up from 278.21 mln tonnes last month.
