 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat is undergoing long liquidation, Total Farm Marketing said, but bullish news could be coming. Reports indicate Russia will be stopping exports of goods and raw materials, including fertilizer, which would be tough for yields, but supportive to prices.

“The dryness in U.S. Plains and Black Sea conflict are important bullish factors for world grain markets,” Jerry Gidel of Midland Research said. “But May Chicago wheat’s 30 cent gap from 11.34 to 11.64 is the important nearby technical level that needs to hold or more CBOT liquidation is likely across the U.S. markets.”

In today’s WASDE, U.S. corn ending stocks were pegged at 653 mln bushels, up from 648 mln last month. World ending stocks were marked at 281.51 mln tonnes, up from 278.21 mln tonnes last month.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

With the war in Ukraine still ongoing and no progress toward a cease fire over the weekend, the opening calls are higher with some hope that M…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets reversed course in the overnight trade, as traders start to take profits from the price surges in recent days, Kevin Stockard of…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat prices closed higher with the expanding war in Ukraine providing market support, according to The Hightower Report.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

For the first time, world and U.S. business TV is talking about food inflation, especially wheat, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Argentina will have a mechanism through Jan. 31, 2024, to guarantee wheat supplies to local millers and keep down prices at home of staples li…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market continues to move higher as the war continues between Russia and Ukraine, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

What futures traded at 14-year highs overnight, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Contracts for soft and hard winter wheat were at the high…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat futures are in expanded limits again today. The nearby contracts may range as high as $10 until more is known about U.S. 2022 sup…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

With the invasion of Ukraine, there is some talk that as much as 15 million tons of wheat may not be available to world buyers and that China …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets are trading higher after limit-up trade on Wednesday, CHS Hedging said. Limits remain expanded today, while poor conditions are …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News