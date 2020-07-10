“Chicago wheat screamed higher today; disregarding negativity seen elsewhere in the grain complex,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago’s gains were supported by a decreasing U.S. and world ending stocks. Minneapolis faced pressure from rains popping up in forecasts, helping the growing crop.”
“Wheat futures traded mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Chicago SRW traded higher. KC HRW traded lower. MLS HRS traded unchanged. USDA July numbers were in line with expectations. USDA dropped US 2020 wheat crop to 1,823 mln bu. from 1,877 mln. HRW crop is 710 mln bu. vs 833 mln last year. SRW is 280 mln vs 239 mln last year.”