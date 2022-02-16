 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat price movement has been active in the wake of on-again, off-again threats from Russia’s intent to invade Ukraine, thus throwing a lot of ‘what-ifs’ into the conversation over wheat exports and transportation, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. For now, tensions remain in place mid-week, though de-escalation appears to be happening.

EU wheat values were weaker on a stronger Euro and worries over whether the upcoming Algerian tender will include French wheat, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

