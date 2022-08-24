 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Significant uncertainty as to the drought situation in China and the impact this may have on imports of all grains and oilseeds, has provided underlying support for the wheat market, The Hightower Report said today.

The wheat market extended the bounce into a third day on Tuesday with prices again double digits higher, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning. The Ukrainian Grain Association reduced their outlook for the 2022 wheat crop by 8.7% from their prior estimate to 19 MMT, he said today.

