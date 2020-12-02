The wheat market moved higher as bargain hunters entered the market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Weakness in the U.S. dollar provided underlying support to the wheat market,” she said.
Russia is expected to raise its wheat export quota to 17.5 mmt from 15.0 mmt. “This, coupled with steep correction experienced by sister markets forced (recent) double digit losses,” William Moore of Price Futures said. “The wheat market has pretty much dialed in its record world stocks and will be more influenced by the corn and bean action.”
