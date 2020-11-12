Wheat markets took a more corrective lower direction in trade yesterday, giving back all of the previous day’s gains. “Although there is still world business going on, there’s not a pure bullish numbers story for wheat,” Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said this morning.
“Wheat futures tried to rally yesterday but fell flat when the floor opened, and long liquidation ensued,” Blue Line Futures said this morning while predicting bearish to neutral prices today.
After early follow through strength, prices retreated Wednesday with wheat leading the losses on an announcement of larger Russian export quotas “which caught the grains off guard”, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Wheat futures continue a downward trend this morning after leading the way to the downside on Wednesday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.