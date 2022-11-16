People are also reading…
“December MPLS wheat gapped lower overnight, but KC and Chicago did not; however, December KC was the only one that traded below yesterday’s low,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “USDA announced this morning a sale of 150 tmt of Hard Red Spring wheat to Iraq for 2022/2023.”
“After the uncertainty of the Poland/Black Sea conflict left wheat in the black yesterday, the midweek trade is reversing by double digits as the story unfolds,” Brugler Marketing said. “Further investigation seems to have confirmed the missile that left two of Poland’s citizens dead was unintentional.”