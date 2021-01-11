 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat futures drifted lower last week on lack of new news and slow U.S. export demand, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Average trade guess for 2020-21 wheat carryout is near 859 million bushels versus 862 last month. Trade will also be looking at USDA estimate of Russia and EU exports.

In today’s WASDE report, which will be released at 11 a.m., all winter wheat is expected to be reported at 31.528 million acres, consisting of 22.140 hard red, 5.884 soft red, and 3.514 million acres of white wheat, Allendale said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat prices stayed inside Tuesday’s higher trading ranges last night after settling well off of session lows yesterday due, in part to an ove…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market slid on a slope through the day as the technical support from corn and beans seemed to run out, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures traded lower, thanks in part to the lower corn and bean markets, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market has been following the grains higher “in recent sessions,” Total Farm Marketing said, but traders are watching export demand …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

The wheat markets were mixed today, with winter wheat trading lower as estimates expect that the USDA could show higher winter wheat acres see…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures closed mixed in a wide range, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Exports for wheat came in on the low end of estimates at 281,300 tonnes.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

U.S. hard red winter wheat is becoming more competitive and the nation’s grains and rising Black Sea and European wheat values are dragging wh…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

USDA is not expected to make significant changes Tuesday, but pre-report positioning and news of higher Argentina crop estimates are keeping p…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News