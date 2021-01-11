Wheat futures drifted lower last week on lack of new news and slow U.S. export demand, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Average trade guess for 2020-21 wheat carryout is near 859 million bushels versus 862 last month. Trade will also be looking at USDA estimate of Russia and EU exports.
In today’s WASDE report, which will be released at 11 a.m., all winter wheat is expected to be reported at 31.528 million acres, consisting of 22.140 hard red, 5.884 soft red, and 3.514 million acres of white wheat, Allendale said.