Wheat contracts traded both sides of unchanged, but Chicago contracts were able to hold on to their high, CHS Hedging said.
“There was not much new in the headlines today pertaining to the wheat market, but Ukraine continues to be pummeled with Russian drones and missiles,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This is despite Russia apparently claiming they are ready for peace negotiations.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.