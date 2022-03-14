 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Russia is gradually resuming wheat exports from Black Sea ports. Shipments are ongoing from all five Black Sea ports, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Russia loaded 400,000 metric tons last week and that vessels were moving out of port. The country may still suspend exports to some ex-Soviet countries, but there is increased export flow.

Wheat futures continue to weaken on profit taking, but remain strong amid a lack of Black Sea and European Union exports plus new worries about weather in the U.S. Southern plains, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

