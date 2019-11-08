Wheat
The U.S. winter wheat crop is “not quite ready for the bitter cold of winter” Allendale said. According to World Weather, Inc., Planting is still incomplete for many regions, and much of the crop has yet to emerge.
Wheat is still looking for “anything new to trade,” Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “Demand remains poor and there are no fresh headlines to trade.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices