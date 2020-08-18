The wheat markets traded mostly lower overnight following corn and soybeans. “All three wheat markets are trading lower this morning,” said Ryan Kebrantds of CHS Hedging. In the same report, he noted that UK’s National Farmers Union estimates wheat yields could fall 30-35% due to excessive heat and severe thunderstorms.
The lower U.S. dollar is a benefit for export and grain prices, Mike Lung said.
John Payne of Daniels Trading expects wheat to continue to follow corn. “Wheat is down a couple of clicks this morning. Like corn it is pulling back a little,” he said.