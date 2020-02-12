Balance sheets for the wheat market were once again tightened, John Payne of Daniels Trading said, sitting at a 5-year high after yesterday’s 25 mln increase. “If China would increase purchases, an expansion in wheat acres will be needed in 2021 to keep the carry here,” Payne said.
Expect another weaker market in wheat today, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. Global prices are retreating, unable to support the current price levels and there aren’t any pressing supply concerns to worry about right now.
