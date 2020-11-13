"Wheat futures managed to trade higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Fact USDA continued to estimate World wheat end stocks record high weighed on futures. World wheat prices followed lower US futures. Still, dry weather across US south plains… USDA failed to lower Russia 2021 wheat crop enough to trigger new buying.”
“The wheat market saw renewed buying interest after the past few days of lower prices,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “World stocks remain plentiful and global demand continues at a decent pace. Prices drew additional support from a weaker US$ and strength in the row crops. Winter wheat seeding has come to a close with HRW acres expected to see a slight increase.”