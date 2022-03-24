Winter wheat is down double-digits, leading the charge lower for wheat markets overnight. “The market has calmed over the past three trading sessions,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.
U.S. export prices “remain at a premium” to Europe and Black Sea regions, Total Farm Marketing said, which is triggering selling. “There is anticipation of heavy inflows into commodities at the start of Q2, especially with growing concerns the U.S. Fed is falling further behind the curve.”
