Wheat prices have dropped 50 cents since Feb 14 high due to lower demand and lower Russia prices. Jordon bought Russia wheat below $3.00 fob, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today.
Futures are lower again today led by the winter wheat markets with the KC wheat down double digits and the Chicago market down around 8 cents. In Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging’s outlook, he said he expects prices to continue to pull back this morning as the Black Sea prices have pushed global prices lower.