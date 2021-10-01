 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

Talk of lower Russia wheat exports plus countries banning Argentina GMO wheat is supportive, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

The Small Grains Report showed US all wheat production at 1.646 billion bushels, which was below the average estimate of 1.682 billion bushels and below the range of 1.648 and 1.720, Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing reported. All winter wheat production was 1.277 billion, which was below the average estimate of 1.320 billion and below the low end of the range of expectations.

