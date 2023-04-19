People are also reading…
“The wheat market got hit hard today,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Poland agreed to lift a ban on Ukrainian grain transit through the country and the vessel inspections have resumed out of the Black Sea. Rains across the hard red winter wheat areas in the forecast also pressured the markets today.”
“Russia’s Ag. Minister forecasts they’ll harvest 123 mmt of grain in 2023, down from a record 154 mmt in 2012,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “They expect wheat production at 78 mmt, down from over 100 mmt in 2022.”