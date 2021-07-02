Mixed closes today hit the wheat market, as Minneapolis tried to close higher but were held back by double-digit losses in the Kansas City and Chicago markets, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “HRW harvest continues on with a large crop being harvested, protein not all that great,” he said.
The wheat market was lower in Chicago as follow-through selling hit, The Hightower report said. “The spring wheat weather continues to look threatening for at least another two weeks which could hurt yield potential.”
