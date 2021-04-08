“There is talk of record cold temps in the EU and dryness in the Northern Plains that showed up in this week’s Drought Monitor,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “But this morning’s rally is surprising and pushes wheat out of its down trend.”
Wheat production is expected to be up slightly, “but drought risks in the Southwest U.S. remain high,” Total Farm Marketing said.
