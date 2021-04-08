 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“There is talk of record cold temps in the EU and dryness in the Northern Plains that showed up in this week’s Drought Monitor,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “But this morning’s rally is surprising and pushes wheat out of its down trend.”

Wheat production is expected to be up slightly, “but drought risks in the Southwest U.S. remain high,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The season’s initial national winter wheat ratings were reported at 338 on the Brugler500 Index,” Brugler Marketing said. “In South Dakota wi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets are watching the latest North African wheat tenders, and they are cheaper than they were in March, John Payne of Daniels Trading…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets traded higher, with Minneapolis leading the way. Strength in Minneapolis stems from cold, dry conditions in the Northern Pl…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures traded lower today as corn and soybean markets failed to offer any support, according to CHS Hedging. The fundamental remain the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures continue to trend lower due to lower World prices, mostly normal north hemisphere spring weather and talk that Russia is offerin…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News