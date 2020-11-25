Declining crop conditions for hard red winter wheat areas going into the winter could support wheat prices further, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Sovecon consultancy raised their estimate of Russia’s wheat exports for the coming year by 1 MMT to 40.8 MMT. Meanwhile, USDA is at 39.5 MMT, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
Wheat is showing some early strength, but volume is light, Warren said early this morning.
It looks like a good time to buy wheat in the next few days, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.